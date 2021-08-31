Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PHM stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

