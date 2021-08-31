Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Given New $1.90 Price Target at Roth Capital

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $1.80 to $1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

