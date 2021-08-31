Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

NYSE PANW opened at $458.81 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $464.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.56 and a 200 day moving average of $365.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,621. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

