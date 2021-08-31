PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,667. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

