Oxford Industries (OXM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,856.40 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

