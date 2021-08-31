Owlet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,214% compared to the typical volume of 887 call options.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Owlet has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OWLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

