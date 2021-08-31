Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Richard H. Sauer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:OUT opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
