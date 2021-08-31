Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Richard H. Sauer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

