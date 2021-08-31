Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $132.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

