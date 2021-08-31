Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

