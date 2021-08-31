Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 237 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWM opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

