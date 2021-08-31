Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.90% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

