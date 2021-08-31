Orion Oyj Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Orion Oyj in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year.

Shares of Orion Oyj stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

