Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 683,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,213 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $25.99.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

