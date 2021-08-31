Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 166,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,120. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

