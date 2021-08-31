Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $124.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

