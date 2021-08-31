Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,291 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

