Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

