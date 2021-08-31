Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 184,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

