Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 261 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

