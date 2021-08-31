Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sientra worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 128,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $7,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $347.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

