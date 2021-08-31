Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

