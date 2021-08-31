Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,870,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

