Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cree by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,843 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 1,649.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CREE opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

