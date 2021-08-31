Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 4,325.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLA opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

