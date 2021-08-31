Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $960,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

