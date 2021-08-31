Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,027 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

