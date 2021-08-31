Ooma (OOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $431.98 million, a P/E ratio of -169.27 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

