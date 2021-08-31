Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $22.50 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

