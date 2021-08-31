OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

