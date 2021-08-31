Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oncorus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,948. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $265.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

