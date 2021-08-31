On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTIVF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,796. On Track Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.