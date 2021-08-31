On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTIVF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,796. On Track Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
About On Track Innovations
