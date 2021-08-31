Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

