Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 104,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,609,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,529 shares of company stock worth $1,411,668. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

