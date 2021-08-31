O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

