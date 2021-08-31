NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,101. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,737 shares of company stock worth $7,758,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

