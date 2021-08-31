Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

BXMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,689. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.