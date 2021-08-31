Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NOVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN remained flat at $$9.54 on Tuesday. 16,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Novan will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.