North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $425.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

