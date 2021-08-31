Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

