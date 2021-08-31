Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Nordson also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-7.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $239.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.