Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.