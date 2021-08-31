Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 71,240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $58,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.56. 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

