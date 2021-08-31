Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,112 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $62,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.76. The stock had a trading volume of 544,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.