Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77.32 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $77,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

