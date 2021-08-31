Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Noah worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Noah stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

