Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Up 37.9% in August

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,757.5 days.
OTCMKTS:NISTF remained flat at $$18.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.