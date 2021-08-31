Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Up 37.9% in August

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,757.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NISTF remained flat at $$18.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

