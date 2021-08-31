Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 282.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 3.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of NIO worth $111,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,827,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,454 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. 1,348,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,247,640. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

