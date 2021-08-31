NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NSRCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
About NextSource Materials
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.