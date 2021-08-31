NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NSRCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.