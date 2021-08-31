NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Reaches $3.79 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $205,003.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,114,142,102 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,909,993 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

