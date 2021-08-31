Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 242,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,639. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

